Karnataka: Bengaluru police Request Citizens To Not Spread Rumours

General News

Bengaluru Police have requested citizens not to provoke and mislead others as section 144 0f CrPC has been imposed on Thursday.

Karnataka

Bengaluru Police have requested citizens not to provoke and mislead others as section 144 of CrPC has been imposed on Thursday. To maintain law and order in the city, the Bengaluru Police is monitoring social media and taking into account all provocative messages.

READ | CAA Protests: Flag March By Police In Lucknow For Peace

A Twitter user had earlier tweeted against the imposition of section 144 in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Police replied to the tweet asking the user not to instigate people into violating orders.

 READ | Shimla: BJP's Murlidhar Rao Speaks About Educating People On CAA

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao announced that section 144 would be imposed from December 19 to 21. In a press conference, Bhaskar Rao said, "As many as 60 groups (both for and against) CAA had requested permission for protests on Thursday. We took a decision that both groups should not be allowed."

"Taking into consideration what's been happening in various parts of the country, we did not grant permission. Protests and processions in the rest of the country have resulted in violent actions, resulting in large scale law and order problems, including injury, death and police firing, buses being stoned and burnt. We do not want such a situation in Bengaluru," he added.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka has blamed Congress for misleading people. He said, "The Congress is behind protests against CAA. Taking care of Muslims is our responsibility. I request all to maintain peace. If Congress leaders continue to support protests, then they'll face consequences."

READ | Bengaluru, The City Of Gardens Is Also Known For Its Hip Party Places, Find Details Here

In the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), protests across the country are going on. Many cases of violence and vandalism have been reported.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act  

The Act seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.  

Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. Several parties in the North East such as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this Bill. To ameliorate their concerns, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the CAA. The opposition contends that the Bill discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.   

Read: Sonia Gandhi slams BJP over CAA says 'attack on students will be Modi's end' 

