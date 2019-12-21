Bengaluru Police Thankful For Peaceful Protests Against CAA: Commissioner Bhaskar Rao

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Saturday, December 21, said that the police are thankful for peaceful protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The Left parties in the state had called a protest on December 19 against the CAA in which scores of protesters including students, advocates, and political workers took part. The protesters gathered at the Town Hall and raised slogans of "Azaadi", "Humko chahiye Azaadi" and "Sarkaar Murdabad" while demanding repeal of the CAA.

Speaking to the media Rao said, "We are thankful to all the protesters who despite defying orders were unarmed. Those who were for the issue did not show up but those who were against the issue showed up. We performed our duty. We apprehended the persons who came for the protest and detained them and booked cases against them on December 19. Yesterday we were all present but nobody showed up for the protest. My officers have done an excellent job."

"Today is the third day. A lot of people are asking whether we are going to extend section 144. We have no plans as of now but we will study the situation in the evening. These are things where we need to take immediate decisions," he added.

Section 144 imposed

The Bengaluru Police in a tweet on Saturday morning, December 20, informed that section 144, which prohibits public gathering, is in force in the city and cautioned citizens of believing in rumours. "Section 144 is in force throughout the city. Schools and transport services are normal and the public should not listen to any rumours. Call 100 during an emergency and provide information," the police tweeted in Kannada.

Saturday is the third consecutive day of a citywide prohibitory order. Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao announced that section 144 would be imposed from December 19 to 21 on Thursday. "Taking into consideration what's been happening in various parts of the country, we did not grant permission. Protests and processions in the rest of the country have resulted in violent actions, resulting in large scale law and order problems, including injury, death and police firing, buses being stoned and burnt. We do not want such a situation in Bengaluru," he had said.

