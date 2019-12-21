Section 144 In Force For Third Consecutive Day, Bengaluru Police Informs

The Bengaluru Police in a tweet on Saturday morning, December 20, informed that section 144, which prohibits public gathering, is in force in the city and cautioned citizens of believing in rumours. "Section 144 is in force throughout the city. Schools and transport services are normal and the public should not listen to any rumours. Call 100 during an emergency and provide information," the police tweeted in Kannada.

Saturday is the third consecutive day of a citywide prohibitory order. Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao announced that section 144 would be imposed from December 19 to 21 on Thursday. "Taking into consideration what's been happening in various parts of the country, we did not grant permission. Protests and processions in the rest of the country have resulted in violent actions, resulting in large scale law and order problems, including injury, death and police firing, buses being stoned and burnt. We do not want such a situation in Bengaluru," he had said.

Students perform 'shoe satyagraha'

Several students of the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) on Thursday evening protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), despite police ban and prohibition from the school's administration. MS Narasimhan, dean, administration of IIM-B and finance and accounting professor, sent a mail to the students at 5:52 PM on Thursday, refusing to grant permission for the protest. However, despite no permission, the protest in the management school's campus started at 7 PM, with a strength of more than 100 students.

A photograph surfaced on social media in which the Bengaluru students disobeyed both the internal and external ban by raising placards and displaying multiple pairs of footwear as a part of 'shoe satyagraha' outside the institute's main gate, to oppose the CAA. Many students also staged a sit-in protest inside the campus, near the main gate, in the presence of police and media. The students raised their glowing cell phones as part of their protest, against the CAA which grants citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Among the protesters was a student in a wheelchair.

