Bengaluru DCP Sings National Anthem To Pacify Citizenship Amendment Act Protesters

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bengaluru Chetan Singh Rathore on Thursday sang the national anthem in a bid to convince protestors at the Town Hall to leave the place and end their protest. The DCP sang the national anthem over the public address system making the protestors rise up from their place. Shortly after the national anthem, people protesting over the Citizenship Amendment Act vacated the place without any argument.

The DCP before singing the national anthem tried to convince the agitators by explaining to them how such agitations turn violent helping the anti-social element to run their agendas and benefit from such protests. He said that he would sing a song and all should join if they trusted him. As soon as he started singing, the protestors rose and sang with him. Soon after the anthem ended, they agreed to disperse peacefully.

Section 144 was imposed in several areas of Karnataka such as Kalaburagi, Dharwad and Bengaluru starting from Thursday. Earlier on Monday, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bengaluru wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the police action on students protesting against the new law in Jamia Millia, JNU and Aligarh Muslim University. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Wednesday declared his government will “hundred percent” implement the Citizenship Amendment Act. On Tuesday, State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that for “political reasons” several state governments are against CAA’s implementation, but taking the “constitutional position” Karnataka will implement it.

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to refugees of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, due to the religious persecution they suffered in those nations.

