Bharat Biotech Responds As PM Modi Takes Its Covaxin Covid Vaccine; 'will Inspire Masses'

A number of Opposition leaders had questioned the Centre for approving the Bharat Biotech vaccine at a time when its phase 3 trial results weren't yet out

Bharat Biotech

Prime Minister Modi was administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Monday. In its first response after PM Modi's vaccination, the indigenous vaccine manufacturer hailed him for taking the jab. Taking to Twitter, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech remarked that PM Modi's decision will inspire Indians to take the vaccine. Further referring to PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the vaccine manufacturer also expressed confidence that the fight against COVID-19 will be successful. 

Opposition politicises vaccination

During its initial stages, Bharat Biotech was criticised by the opposition parties. A number of leaders had questioned the Centre for approving the Bharat Biotech vaccine at a time when its phase 3 trial results weren't yet out. Among these parties, the Samajwadi Party was the most vociferous, with Akhilesh Yadav bluntly terming it as 'BJP's vaccine'. Moreover, another leader of his party had bizarrely claimed that people fear that COVID-19 vaccine can make them impotent.

PM Modi receives Covid-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has received his first jab of the vaccine on Monday. PM Modi tweeted a picture of himself receiving the Covid vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. In addition, he also lauded the doctors and scientists for spearheading the global fight against COVID-19. Furthermore, he also appealed the eligible people to take the Covid vaccine. 

