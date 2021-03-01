Karti Chidambaram's Query on PM Modi's Covid Vaccine Jab Doesn't Go Far; Gets Quick Answer

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the nation gears up for the second inocculation drive, Congress resorted to politicisation of the development. Congress leader and MP from Tamil Nadu Karti P Chidambaram has demanded a full disclosure of the brand of vaccine administered to PM Modi. Taking to Twitter, Karti Chidambaram stated that though PM Modi's decision to take the vaccine will give confidence to the people, he should also reveal the details of vaccine's brand. Any attempt to gain political mileage from this backfired, however, as it emerged that the Prime Minister took a jab of Covaxin, the vaccine by Bharat Biotech that the Opposition parties had attempted to question.

This will give confidence to the general population but in line with full disclosure the vaccine brand administered must be made known. https://t.co/kzCZ0CN2am — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) March 1, 2021

READ: PM Modi Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine At AIIMS As 2nd Phase Of Inoculation Begins

A number of leaders had questioned the government for approving the Bharat Biotech vaccine at a time when its phase 3 trial results weren't yet out. The Samajwadi Party was the most vociferous, with Akhilesh Yadav calling it BJP's vaccine, while numerous Congress leaders demanded that the Union ministers take the Covaxin vaccine and not SII's Covishield.

PM Modi receives Covid-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, ahead of India's second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Prime Minister Modi has received his first jab of the vaccine. PM Modi tweeted a picture of himself receiving the Covid vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. In addition, he also lauded the doctors and scientists for spearheading the global fight against COVID-19. Furthermore, he also appealed the eligible people to take the Covid vaccine.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 2: CoWIN Registration From 9 Am Tomorrow; Here's How To Enroll

India's second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive

India has kickstarted the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive that will cover 10 crore people across the country from Monday. Vaccinations will be available from March 1 at 10,000 government health centres and around 12,000 private centres. In the national capital, the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin at 192 health facilities, including 136 private hospitals. The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres while Rs 250 will be charged for it at private health facilities, according to Delhi government officials.

"The vaccination drive will begin from 12 noon on Monday. People aged 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022, and those with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45-59 years as on January 1, 2022, are eligible for vaccination," a senior government official told PTI.

Govt Releases List Of Hospitals Part Of COVID Vaccination Drive From March 1; Check Here

As PM Modi gets 1st COVAXIN jab; here's all you must know about the Bharat Biotech vaccine