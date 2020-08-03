Bhoomi Pujan: Ayodhya Litigant Iqbal Ansari Receives Invite; Calls It ‘Lord Ram's Wish'

On Monday, Iqbal Ansari, who was one of the litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case, received the first invitation for the Ram Temple’s Bhoomi Pujan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 after which the construction of the temple will commence in Ayodhya. Several other dignitaries are expected to be present.

Speaking to ANI, Ansari expressed his happiness and said that it must have been Lord Ram's wish. He further said that people of Ayodhya follow the Ganga-Jamuni civilisation and there is no ill-feeling amongst anyone.

"I believe it was Lord Ram's wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it. Hindus and Muslims live in harmony in Ayodhya. The temple's land is being worshipped and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the event to Ayodhya," Mr Ansari told ANI.

Ansari had earlier stated that building a temple is like writing a new chapter of development for the people of Ayodhya.

PM Modi in Ayodhya

PM Modi who is the chief guest of the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony will attend the ceremony on August 5 in Ayodhya along with cabinet ministers. The ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram Mandir and PM Modi is also likely to launch the cover page of a ‘Ramayan Encyclopedia’, as per reports. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 162 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event. The trust which is assigned the task of managing the construction of the temple has estimated that construction will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years i.e by 2023.

COVID-19 protocols put in place

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ayodhya on Saturday, said that Covid-19 protocols have been put in place. "We have requested everyone to not let more than five people gather at a place. We have also planned route diversions at 12 places to ease traffic movement," the SSP said.

A local resident of Ayodhya Ramesh told ANI that commencement of work for the Ram Temple was a proud moment for them. "This is a historic moment for us and govt is doing wonderful work for all-round development of this city," he said. On November 9 last year the Supreme Court had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram Temple.

