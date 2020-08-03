Uma Bharti Won't Be At Ayodhya Bhoomi Poojan Venue; Wants To Keep Away From PM Amid Covid

National Vice-President of BJP Uma Bharti who was earlier supposed to be present among the dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan ceremony in Ayodhya, has now cancelled the presence at the event venue and notified the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas that she will witness the Bhoomi Pujan from the ghats of Saryu river instead of being present with the dignitaries.

Bharti said she is leaving from Bhopal on Monday to be present in Ayodhya for the Bhoomi Poojan on August 5. She is of the opinion that while travelling to Ayodhya she is bound to come in contact with many people and have high chances of contracting COVID-19, hence she wanted to physically distance herself from PM Modi and other dignitaries who would be attending the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony.

READ | Ayodhya Illuminated & Yogi Visiting Before Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan; Visuals From Venue In

READ | Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil & Water From Badrinath, Mahakaleshwar Reach Ayodhya

"After learning that Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive, I am worried about the Prime Minister & other dignitaries who are scheduled to come for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan. I have notified the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas that I will witness the Bhoomi Poojan from the ghats of Saryu river," she said.

"I will be leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal today (Monday) and it is possible that I could come in contact with a COVID positive person. Hence, I would be at a distance from PM Modi & all the other dignitaries. I will visit the Bhoomi Poojan site once PM Modi & others leave. I have requested the Nyas to take my name out from the list of those to be attending the Bhoomi Poojan with PM Modi," she added.

PM Modi in Ayodhya

PM Modi who is the chief guest of the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony will attend the ceremony on August 5 in Ayodhya along with cabinet ministers. The ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram Mandir and PM Modi is also likely to launch the cover page of a ‘Ramayan Encyclopedia’, as per reports. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 162 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event. The trust which is assigned the task of managing the construction of the temple has estimated that construction will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years i.e by 2023.

READ | 'It's Political...,' Explains Pradeep Bhandari Ahead Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan

READ | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: 1,11,000 Laddoos Being Prepared Ahead Of Grand Ceremony