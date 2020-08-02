Ayodhya Illuminated & Yogi Visiting Before Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan; Visuals From Venue In

Several areas of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh were illuminated with earthen lamps (diyas) and colourful lights on Saturday ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. The preparation for the grand ceremony is going on in full swing and to take stock of the preparation Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the venue once again on Sunday. This will be his second visit in a week.CM Adityanath who is closely supervising all the preparation work is leaving no stone unturned for the beautification of Ayodhya. Be it the widening of the roads or the other developmental activities in the area everything has been taken care of ahead of the stone laying ceremony that will attended by top dignitaries. Over the last month numerous top officials of the state, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, have also visited Ayodhya.

Several parts of Ayodhya illuminated, ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple.



PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on 5th August. pic.twitter.com/3wwkrLRKtx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2020

Republic has also accessed pictures from inside the venue of where the Bhoomi Pujan will take place

READ | 'Ramayan Encyclopedia' cover to be unveiled by PM Modi at Ayodhya on August 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 after which the construction of the temple will commence in Ayodhya. Several other dignitaries are expected to be present.

Ayodhya: Earthen lamps being made, ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5.



An earthen pot maker says, “We've received an order to make 1.25 lakh earthen lamps. There are around 40 families in this village, we've divided work among us” pic.twitter.com/iAUvFUe9FD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2020

COVID-19 protocols put in place

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ayodhya on Saturday, said that Covid-19 protocols have been put in place. "We have requested everyone to not let more than five people gather at a place. We have also planned route diversions at 12 places to ease traffic movement," the SSP said.

READ | Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil & water from Badrinath, Mahakaleshwar reach Ayodhya

A local resident of Ayodhya Ramesh told ANI that commencement of work for the Ram temple was a proud moment for them. "This is a historic moment for us and govt is doing wonderful work for all-round development of this city," he said. On November 9 last year the Supreme Court had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram Temple.

READ | 'It's Political...,' explains Pradeep Bhandari ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan

READ | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: 1,11,000 laddoos being prepared ahead of grand ceremony

(With inputs from ANI)