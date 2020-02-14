Bhuj College Period-shame Case: FIR Lodged Against Principal, Warden & Supervisors

Following the abhorrent incident in a college in Gujarat's Bhuj district, an FIR against the principal, warden and two hostel supervisors have been registered. Around 68 girls of Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute on Friday, 14 February were forced to strip by the Principal to prove that they were not menstruating.

According to sources, a complaint was registered by the parents for outraging the modesty of the girls who were humiliated. Finally, the police has taken cognisance of the issue.

Earlier, the NCW team from Gandhinagar reached the college to make sure that they were able to get to the bottom of the issue. It is also reported that the girls apprised about several other stringent measures by the authorities previously.

Bhuj College Period-shames Students

Around 68 girls of Bhuj district in Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute were made to strip by their principal to prove whether they were menstruating or not. What's more disgusting is that this was all done to make sure that the 'menstruating women' did not go to the temple.

To top it all off, Rita Raninga, the principal, also allegedly justifying the act, said that she needed to "find out who was lying about their period and entering the temple even while menstruating"

Hollow statements

The trustee of the college went on to give hollow statements about the incident and put the onus on the hostel staff for such acts. "We make sure that girls get equal opportunity and get to study. We condemn what happened and our authorities will look deeply into it and make sure that whoever is responsible is punished," said Pravin Pindoria, trustee of the college