Gargi College Mass Molestation: 10 Accused Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody By Delhi Court

In a big development, a Delhi Court on Thursday sent all 10 accused in connection with the alleged molestation of students at the all-women Gargi College in Delhi to judicial custody for 14 days. On Wednesday, Delhi police arrested 10 people in connection to the case and registered a case under section 452, 354, 509, and 34 in Delhi's Hauz Khas police station. Students had alleged that 8000-10,000 individuals had allegedly manhandled, molested and groped the women students during the concert on February 6.

Police probing into incident

Police have stated that over 11 teams are working on all aspects of the case and are are looking at the technical details available. Additionally, teams are also visiting various sites in the National Capital Region in order to identify the suspects and have examined footage of 23 CCTV cameras of which three focused on the ground where the fest was going on. The Centre, NCW, DCW and Delhi government has taken cognizance of the issue and the college issued a public apology to the students and registered a formal complaint on Tuesday.

Students of Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie' on February 6. Releasing a statement, a Gargi college student alleged that on Saturday, "8000 to 10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" and allegedly manhandled, molested, and groped the women students during the concert. They had allegedly entered the campus by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi college.

Furthermore, DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur revealed that no formal complaint had been made to the police as of now but an inquiry into the matter was on. Meanwhile, a public apology has been issued by the Principal to the students and a police complaint will be filed soon. Moreover, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the incident, which occurred on February 6.

