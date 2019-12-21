Bhupesh Baghel Lashes Out At BJP-led Central Govt Over CAA And NRC

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led Central government over the on-going protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He further slammed the government and said that "the country is burning because of the passing of the act". Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, "The government passed the CAA and now the whole country is burning, several people died, the public property has been damaged and people have gathered on streets. How can they say that damage is not happening."

Speaking about the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Baghel said, "If NRC is implemented, I will be the first person who will not sign the register. People believe me and my government."

Baghel slams BJP

Drawing a comparison, the Chief Minister stated that similarly, ARC was implemented in Africa in 1906. He further said that "In 1907, Mahatma Gandhi had protested against it and refused to sign the documents or give his thumb impression." Speaking to the media, he said, "Today is the same situation, from where the poor will submit documents and prove it. They are always migrating in search of employment and food. How will they submit 50-year-old documents?" Earlier on Wednesday, Baghel had slammed the BJP government over the implementation of CAA and NRC and made a 'Kale Angrez' remark for which he gained severe criticism from BJP. He had said that if the NRC is implemented, he will be the first person to not sign it. "In South Africa, Gandhiji started a movement against 'Angrez'. Similarly, we will oppose these 'Kale Angrez' here," the Chief Minister added.

Protests against CAA, NRC across the nation

In the wake of the newly amended Citizenship Law, several violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police. After the violence erupted in Jamia Millia Islamia university where over 50 students were detained by police during the protests, students across the country staged protests in solidarity. It spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna and so on. Along with it, the internet services have also been suspended across several states in the nation.

(With ANI inputs)