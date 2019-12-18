BJP MP Lashes Out At Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Over His 'Kale Angrez' Remark

BJP MP Sunil Kumar Soni on Wednesday, December 18, slammed Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over his 'Kale Angrez' remark about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Soni said, "The Chief Minister should first have a look at his own party. Even after independence, his party is led by 'Gore Angrez' (white foreigners). They should first see who their leader is."

Further, defending the CAA and NRC, the BJP MP stated that "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the NRC will be implemented across the nation when it has to be." Soni lashed out at the CM and said, "Your signature will have no effect on it."

Bhupesh Baghel's remark

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the BJP government over the implementation of CAA and NRC. He further said that if the NRC is implemented, he will be the first person to not sign it. "In South Africa, Gandhiji started a movement against 'Angrez'. Similarly, we will oppose these 'Kale Angrez' here," the Chief Minister added.

Nationwide protests against CAA

Currently, violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police after buses were burnt on Sunday. Protests have spread to more places like Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna in solidarity with the students of the Jamia Millia University. The university has condemned the attack and declared holidays after over 50 students were detained by police during the protests on Saturday. Along with it, the internet services have also been suspended across several states in the nation.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

