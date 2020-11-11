Bid To Browbeat Judiciary: Lawyer Hitesh Jain Opposes Dave's Letter On Arnab's SC Listing

Lawyer Hitesh Jain on Thursday countered SCBA President Dushyant Dave's letter to the SC questioning urgent listing for Arnab Goswami's plea, remarking that the Apex Court 'is not an arena to play dirty tricks'. Protesting against the Supreme Court's decision to list Republic's Editor-in-Chief's plea on Wednesday, SCBA President Dushyant Dave had written to the Secretary-General of the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening - a move that has been questioned by numerous legal luminaries.

Taking to Twitter, lawyer Hitesh Jain said that Dushyant Dave should resign as SCBA President, adding every attempt to browbeat and undermine the Judiciary by motivated people should be condemned.

Before donning the role of henchman Dushyant Dave should resign as SCBA President .Supreme Court is not an arena to play dirty tricks and every attempt to browbeat and undermine the Judiciary by motivated people led by Dushyant Dave should be condemned. — Hitesh Jain (@hiteshjain33) November 11, 2020

#IndiaWithArnab | As an officer of the court, we should not politicise or create any controversy. This is not the first time a matter is listed. I am very surprised that such a letter has been addressed, it is motivated: Hitesh Jain, Lawyer

SCBA President writes to SC

On Tuesday, SCBA president Dushyant Dave sought to scuttle the SC's hearing on Arnab Goswami's plea challenging the rejection of his interim bail petition. In a letter addressed to SC Secretary-General, Dave lodged protest with the urgent listing of Arnab's Special Leave Petition.

Former Additional Solicitor General of India Vikas Singh, who has also been president of the SCBA, spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Dave's letter. The ex-SCBA president opined that matters concerning individual liberty should be listed even during a holiday.

#IndiaWithArnab | Every individual should have his personal liberty matter listed even on a holiday, these are matters of the moment: Vikas Singh, Senior Advocate

Samyabrata Ray Goswami Writes To Supreme Court Secretary General

