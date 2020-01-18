The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BIG: Lt Gen SK Saini To Be Vice Chief Of Army Staff (VCOAS), First Major CDS Appointment

General News

In a major development, Lieutenant General S.K. Saini, currently posted as chief of Southern Command, has been announced to be Indian Army’s next vice chief.

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
CDS

In a major development, Lieutenant General S.K. Saini, currently posted as chief of Southern Command, has been announced to be Indian Army’s next vice chief. He will take charge on January 25. The post of the Vice Chief of Army Staff fell vacant after Lt. Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane became the Chief of Army Staff. This is also the first announcement by former COAS and now the CDS General Bipin Rawat.

READ: Newly appointed CDS General Bipin Rawat briefs media

About Lt. Gen. Saini

Lt. Gen. Saini, an alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala and National Defence Academy,  Khadakwasla was commissioned into 7 JAT in June 1981. He has also commanded his Battalion, a Mountain Brigade, a Counter Insurgency Force in J&K and a Corps in the Western Theatre. He has also been Brigadier General Staff (BGS) of a Corps deployed in J&K.

READ: As General Bipin Rawat becomes CDS, here's the team that will work with him

The General Officer is a graduate of the Army Command and Staff Course at the Staff College, Camberley in UK and has studied at the Royal College of Military Science, Shrivenham, UK. Earlier, Lt Gen Saini had served as the Deputy Chief Military Personnel Officer in the UN Mission in Iraq and Kuwait.

READ: CDS: The Armed Forces' Say in Higher Defence Management

READ: 'The cap I'm wearing signifies CDS will remain neutral to all 3 forces': Gen Bipin Rawat

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP OPPOSES '24X7 MUMBAI' PLAN
MAHILA CONGRESS TARGETS UP CM
RAJINIKANTH THUGHLAK CONTROVERSY
MANISH PANDEY CATCH
US OPENLY SNUBS PAK
JHARKHAND COACH ON MS DHONI