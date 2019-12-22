Bihar: RJD Expels 3 Party Members In Bhagalpur For Vandalism During Anti-CAA Protests

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which had called for a 'bandh' in Bihar against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on Saturday has expelled three people from the party for vandalising the auto-rickshaw in Bhagalpur in which some children were also present. The 'bandh' turned violent in some places with demonstrators going out of control. As many as 13 people were arrested and 1,550 were taken into preventive custody, 14 cases were registered and 13 people were arrested in 38 districts in the state.

Read: Nitish Kumar: 'NRC will not be implemented in Bihar'

"As per the compiled information from 38 districts in connection with today's 'Bihar bandh' called by RJD-led alliance, 1,550 people were taken into preventive custody," ADG Jitendra Kumar said.

In Munger, protesters destroyed local shops, vandalised a police station, and raised slogans against the CAA and NRC. In Patna, protesters broke police barricades and blocked roads during a demonstration. In Bhagalpur, many auto-rickshaws were vandalised during the anti-CAA stir. In Darbhanga, party supporters also stopped the Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Superfast Express. Train tracks were also obstructed in Patna's Kumhrar area and at some places in Arrah, Jahanabad, and Hajipur.

Read: RJD cadres stop trains as protests turn violent

On Friday Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had assured that the National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in the state. "Kahe ka NRC. Ye kabhi nahi lagu hoga. (What NRC. It will never be implemented)." Nitish Kumar had been facing continuous pressure from his party men after the JDU decided to support CAB in both houses of Parliament.

Raed:Bihar: RJD supporters stop trains as protests against CAA turns violent

The opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal observed a state-wide bandh in Bihar on Saturday, in protest of CAA. The workers of the party hit the streets to protest and violence was witnessed in some areas. During the protest, workers of the RJD attacked an autorickshaw where children were sitting inside the vehicle in Bhagalpur, Bihar. The bandh was called by RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav.

Read: RJD leader Upendra Khushwaha: 'CAA and NRC affects the image of secular India'