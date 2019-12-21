Bihar: RJD Supporters Stop Trains As Protests Against CAA Turns Violent

The Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), party supporters stopped the Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Superfast Express following the call of "Bihar-Bandh" against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Saturday, December 21. Additionally, the trains tracks in other regions of Bihar like Arrah, Jahanabad, Hajipur and Patna’s Kumhrar were also obstructed by the protesters. Other parties like Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) have also joined the protests with RJD and they were seen breaking the barricades during a demonstration held in Patna.

RJD’s anti-CAA protest

The workers of RJD took to the street and burnt tires to register their protest against the CAA. The party workers in Vaishali district blocked the highway with the help of buffaloes. The Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Mishra informed that the administration has held talks with the Bandh supporters to carry out protests in a peaceful manner. At Darbhanga, RJD workers and supporters protested bare chest, sloganeering against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and central government.

SSP on peaceful protests

Rajeev Mishra added, “We had held talks with the Bandh supporters and asked them to carry it out peacefully using democratic means. The administration has made adequate arrangements to ensure that no untoward incident takes place today.”

Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar Bandh

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said, “Bihar will be closed tomorrow. So I appeal to the people for their support.” He also appealed to the people of the state to participate in the Bihar bandh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Saturday. He had also said, “In protest against CAA and NRC, the RJD will be leading a Bihar bandh on December 21. On the eve of it, the party carried a torch rally in all districts to give the call for a peaceful protest.”

(With ANI Inputs)

