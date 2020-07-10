Bihar: Complete Lockdown In 10 Districts Announced Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Amid an alarming rise in Coronavirus cases, a complete lockdown has been imposed in ten districts of Bihar on Friday. The three-day lockdown has been imposed in four districts of Buxar, Nawada Supaul and Kishanganj. In Khagaria, the lockdown has been ordered for five days, till July 14. In Patna, Munger, Madhepura, Kaimur and Purnea districts' lockdown will continue till July 16.

Earlier on July 8, partial lockdown in Bihar's Patna had been announced from July 10 to 16. The State government has also ordered a complete lockdown in districts of Begusarai, Nalanda and Vaishali for six days starting from July 11.

During the ongoing lockdown, Government offices and Public corporations will remain closed. All private and commercial establishments will also remain closed. Ration shops, dairy, Vegetables and meat shops will remain open between 6 am and 10 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm. All places of worship will be closed and there will be no religious gatherings. All kinds of e-commerce and home delivery have been allowed.

Coronavirus in Bihar

The coronavirus infection continued to rage through Bihar with the state registering over 700 cases for the second day in a row on Thursday, prompting more district administrations to impose lockdown or similar restrictive measures.

According to the Bihar health department, the total tally of coronavirus cases reached 13,978 with 704 new instances of the infection on Thursday, a day after the state witnessed its biggest single-day spike of 749.

With the steepest rise of nine fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state mounted to 109. However, it was not known how many of the fatalities that were reported on Thursday had taken place in the last 24 hours.

