OFSS Bihar Board Starts Online Admission For Class 11 - See Steps To Apply

Bihar School Examination Board aka BSEB has started their college/school admission process through online mode. The online admission system is for the students to want to apply for admission into intermediate colleges and schools. The link for admission into "intermediate colleges and schools" have been activated since July 8 on the official website of OFSS.

Candidates who want to apply for the admission into Class 11 can visit the official site of OFSS. OFSS actually refers to Online Facilitation System for Students and its official website can be reached through this URL - ofssbihar.in

OFSS Bihar admission 2020 for Class 11

The online system of OFSS allows students to take admission into Intermediate courses of Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture streams in various colleges/schools spread across Bihar. Check out the steps to apply for admission into Class 11th from the OFSS website.

Students would have to pay for the application fees of Rs 350 if they want to apply for admission. The payment requires to be done by debit, credit card or through net banking mode. The OFSS system ensures that the admission process becomes easier for students as well as their parents who can easily refer to the common FAQs If they have any doubts regarding the admission process or can contact to the authorised contact number.

Steps to apply for admission through online OFSS

Visit the official site of OFSS at ofssbihar.in.

Click on the link stating "Common Application Form for admission in intermediate colleges and schools" available on the home page.

Enter the mobile number, password, and captcha code before clicking on Submit button.

Fill in the application form for admission and make the payment

Click on submit and download the filled application form.

Save the e-copy of your filled application form for future use.

Bihar Board BSEB news

Recently the results of Bihar Board 10th class was released. Himanshu Raj, who is a 15-year-old boy from a remote village in Bihar’s Rohtas has bagged the first position in Bihar Board class 10 exams. He secured 481 marks out of 500 and has scored 96.20% surpassing over 14.94 lakh students to achieve the top rank. Himanshu is the son of a farmer who used to work in the fields during the day and teach him in the evening.

