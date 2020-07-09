Tejashwi Shares Video Claiming 'bodies Lying In Wards For 2 Days'; Bihar Govt Rubbishes

In a shocking development, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday, shared a video in which a man claims that Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients were being treated in Patna's Nalanda Hospital where dead bodies had allegedly been lying for 2 days. The man alleges that the hospital's situation was as such to spread the fear of COVID-19 among patients. Moreover, he states that no doctors, nurses or sweepers were attending to the patients who complain of low oxygen levels.

Tejashwi Yadav shares Bihar's COVID apathy

The man - whose father himself is admitted to the ward - claims that the hospital staff were instructing him to attend to other patients instead of doing it themselves. Moreover, he shows visuals of the ICU ward, displaying the lack of cleaning. He concludes saying that due to his continued exposure attending to COVID-19 patients, he himself will get infected.

बिहार की भयावह स्थिति देखिए। कोरोना वार्ड में 2 दिन से मृत मरीज़ों के शव रखे है। स्वस्थ मरीज़ बगल वाले बेड पर लेटे है। कोई डॉक्टर, नर्स और कर्मी नहीं है। परिजन देखभाल कर रहे है। डॉक्टर, नर्स और वेंटिलेटर मुख्यमंत्री आवास भेज दिए गए है चूँकि वहाँ भी 60 कोरोना पॉज़िटिव केस है। pic.twitter.com/ezvzdeEYIr — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 8, 2020

Govt rubbishes allegations, claims all protocols followed

In response to Yadav's allegations, Bihar's health minister Mangal Pandey, rubbished allegations stating that 'misinformation was being spread', as informed to him by Hospital authorities. He added that Nalanda Hospital was following all protocols as prescribed by the state health ministry. Bihar currently has 13,978 Coronavirus cases of which 9541 have recovered while 107 have died.

Bihar announces lockdown in districts

Rattled by the biggest single-day spurt yet in COVID-19 cases, Bihar on Wednesday imposed fresh lockdown in several regions including the worst-hit Patna district. Other districts which will go into varying degrees of lockdown are Nawada, West Champaran, East Champaran and Bhagalpur. While Patna will go into lockdown from July 10 to July 16, in Bhagalpur, the restrictions will come into force from Thursday and continue till July 13, similarly - Nawad will lockdown from July 10-12 while Champaran from July 10-14.

As part of the containment measures, all government and private offices, except those involved in essential services like electricity, water, sanitation, banks, ATMs, telecommunications and petrol pumps shall remain closed for the seven-day period. Medical establishments, both government and private, and shops dealing in essential items like dairy products, grocery, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish etc. will be allowed to do business during stipulated hours. The number of samples tested so far is 2.75 lakh, while 6,277 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

