Bihar: Earthquake 3.2-magnitude Strikes Patna; Tejashwi Urges Everyone To Take Precautions

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 shook Bihar's capital Patna at 9:23 pm on Monday. As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred 20 km north-west of Nalanda, sending tremors across Patna. Shortly after the earthquake was reported in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted urging everyone to be attentive and take precautions.

Tremors felt in Patna.



I wish everyone safety and plead all to be attentive, take safety precautions & move to safe open spaces if needed. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 15, 2021

Earthquake of 6.3 jolts North India

This comes days after a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.3 shook multiple parts of North India including Jammu and Kashmir, Leh, Delhi, Amritsar, Noida, and parts of Uttarakhand. The epicenter of the earthquake was reported in Tajikistan which sent shockwaves across Pakistan including the capital, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad, and across North India as far as Uttarakhand.

Reacting on Twitter, NC vice president Omar Abdullah described his experience saying, "Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket & ran. I didn’t remember to take my phone & so was unable to tweet “earthquake” while the damn ground was shaking". SAD leader Manjinder Sirsa and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also prayed for the safety of everyone. The tremors had lasted for about 2 minutes.

