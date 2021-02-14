Last Updated:

IN PICS: Aftermath Of 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake That Shook Japan

A strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the northeastern coast of Japan on Saturday causing property damage and other losses in areas including Fukushima & Miyagi

Japan earthquake
1/8
AP

A strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the northeastern coast of Japan on Saturday causing property damage and other losses in areas including Fukushima and Miyagi. 

Japan earthquake
2/8
AP

The earthquake triggered several landslides across the country, blocking key highways and halting transportation.

Japan earthquake
3/8
AP

Saturday's quake reminded people of the disaster caused 10 years ago by the tsunami triggered by an earthquake in northeastern Japan. Currently, there is no threat of a tsunami.  

Japan earthquake
4/8
AP

The earthquake resulted in a massive power outage across Japan with authorities reporting some 8,60,000 homes were without electricity last night. Electricity is gradually being restored. 

Japan earthquake
5/8
AP

According to reports, over 140 people have suffered minor injuries, mostly cuts, and bruises from falling objects. Several shops and buildings were damaged by the strong shake of the earthquake. 

Japan earthquake
6/8
AP

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga started monitoring the situation immediately after the earthquake hit the northeastern part of Japan. Suga has set-up a crisis centre in response to the quake.

Japan earthquake
7/8
AP

Authorities have reported no major injuries as of Sunday morning except for some minor injuries caused by falling objects. Authorities have said the nuclear plants across the country are safe. 

Japan earthquake
8/8
AP

In March 2011, when Japan was hit by a 9.1 magnitude earthquake, a major nuclear catastrophe occurred caused by the tsunami that followed the quake. 

