IN PICS: Aftermath Of 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake That Shook Japan

A strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the northeastern coast of Japan on Saturday causing property damage and other losses in areas including Fukushima and Miyagi.
The earthquake triggered several landslides across the country, blocking key highways and halting transportation.
Saturday's quake reminded people of the disaster caused 10 years ago by the tsunami triggered by an earthquake in northeastern Japan. Currently, there is no threat of a tsunami.
The earthquake resulted in a massive power outage across Japan with authorities reporting some 8,60,000 homes were without electricity last night. Electricity is gradually being restored.
According to reports, over 140 people have suffered minor injuries, mostly cuts, and bruises from falling objects. Several shops and buildings were damaged by the strong shake of the earthquake.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga started monitoring the situation immediately after the earthquake hit the northeastern part of Japan. Suga has set-up a crisis centre in response to the quake.
Authorities have reported no major injuries as of Sunday morning except for some minor injuries caused by falling objects. Authorities have said the nuclear plants across the country are safe.