COVID-19: Bihar Govt Stops Operation Of City Bus Services, Interstate Bus Services

Bihar government has ordered to stop the operations of all private and government city bus services and interstate bus Services till 31 March in the entire state of Bihar, as a preventive measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Around 400 city and interstate buses have been stopped from plying. In Patna alone, operations of 120 city buses have been stopped, where more than fifty thousand passengers commute on a daily basis.

Bihar Transport secretary, Sanjay Agarwal said that "we have stopped the operations of 400 buses in Bihar. In the future, we also plan to minimize the operation of buses from one district to another in the state. Patna-Delhi and Patna-Kathmandu buses have also been stopped. District Magistrates of every District have been asked to ensure the suspension of all city and interstate bus services".

Earlier Bihar state Road Transport corporation had also asked its officials to sanitize the public transport system. Bihar government has declared COVID-19 as an epidemic disease and has already ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, malls, Gyms, theatres, restaurants and also banned the assembly of 50 people at one Place. So far Bihar has not reported any positive COVID-19 case.

