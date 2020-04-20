Bihar Govt To Act Against Official Who Issued Vehicle Pass To BJP MLA, Says Bihar Minister

Bihar Minister for IPRD Neeraj Kumar has slammed the BJP MLA, Anil Singh for using his clout and getting a pass issued for his vehicle to travel to Kota and pick his daughter, amidst lockdown.

Neeraj Kumar also said that ever since the lockdown was announced by the PM, the Bihar Government is strictly adhering to it, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Government is not allowing anyone to cross the borders of Bihar.

While speaking to Republic TV Neeraj Kumar said, "The number positive cases in Kota have risen to 100. Our primary concern is to avoid other people getting infected, that is why the Bihar Government has objected to students coming from Kota. Administrative action will be taken against the officer who issued a vehicle pass to the MLA. The MLA should have thought himself, that when poor laborers are stranded in different parts of the country. Being a people's representative for poor people should come first before family."

On his travel to Kota, the BJP MLA Anil Singh slammed Tejaswi Yadav for questioning the intentions of the Bihar Government and defended his move to travel to Kota to pick up his daughter.

Speaking to Republic TV over phone BJP MLA Anil Singh said, "Why should the SDO of Nawada be punished? The vehicle pass was issued to me, by SDO on April 15, whereas the decision not to allow any students from Kota to Bihar was taken by the Bihar Government on April 17. I have followed all the rules and regulations for getting the pass issued for which I had applied online and I had also specified the reason that I have to get my daughter back from Kota. I followed the protocol of social distance as well. My concerns and sympathy are with poor laborers who are trapped in different parts of the country but one cannot ignore the concern of a father, as my 18-year-old daughter was trapped in Kota, even struggling for food. Had it been for my son, I would not have traveled. Everyone has seen the rule of 15 years of RJD and Tejaswi has no morality to talk like this. They belong to the culture of Charwaha Vidyalaya ".

The Bihar Chief Minister has maintained that social distancing and lockdown is the only way out to curb the menace of COVID-19, and that is why the borders of Bihar have been sealed.

Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar had lodged a written complaint with the Rajasthan Chief secretary not to issue any vehicle pass to any students, to get back to Bihar. Disciplinary action is likely to be taken against the Nawada SDO, for issuing vehicle pass to the BJP MLA.

