Judge Gives Ration Instead Of Punishment To Bihar Minor Arrested & Thrashed For Stealing

In view of the Coronavirus crisis, a local court judge on Sunday in Bihar provided free ration, clothes and other essential items instead of punishment to a minor boy who was arrested for stealing.

According to reports, the minor boy identified as Narendra Rao was caught stealing and was taken to the police station. After the hearing in the court, the judge gave a decision in favour of the boy. Reportedly, the boy belonged to a poor family in Bihar.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, the minor boy narrated the incident and said, "Police caught me as I was running from the crime spot after stealing. Locals gathered in the area to beat me up. I was thrashed by them and then the police took me to jail. Later when I was produced in the court, the judge understood my condition and realized why I got involved in stealing. My mother was sick and we had no food. I wanted to feed her something."

'No shelter for the family'

According to a district official, while the family has been getting a benefit from the government's pension scheme, they do not have a shelter as their name was not mentioned in the official data. "This is the reason they remained deprived of Awas Yojna. We have provided them with some essential commodities," he said.

Meanwhile, the villagers lauded the judge's decision and hoped that it will help the boy to follow the right path. In Bihar, currently, there are a total of 97 COVID-19 cases, out of which two have succumbed to the infection, while 22 have reportedly been cured, discharged or migrated.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 17,265 Coronavirus cases in the country, while 543 deaths have been reported overall.

