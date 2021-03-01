Bihar Vaccine Phase 2: CM Nitish Fulfils Poll Promise; Offers Free Covid Shots To All

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that the people of the state will get vaccinated against COVID-19 for free in all private and government hospitals as per their campaign promise last year. This announcement was made in the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister after getting the consensus on the same from the Bihar cabinet in November 2020.

CM Nitish and both the Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi are likely to take coronavirus vaccine shots on Monday at around 1:00 pm. The Nitish government will also bear the maximum cost of Rs. 250 for the vaccine in private hospitals, said the Central Government.

Phase 2 of the vaccination drive begins

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centers on Monday. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase is dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities. The Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centers with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.

On January 3, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for its restricted use in an emergency situation. Covaxin is one of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in India, the second is Serum Institute of India's Covishield. The interim results of the clinical trials indicated that the Indian COVID-19 vaccines would be effective against the mutated virus strains reported from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Bharat Biotech has signed an agreement with Brazil for the supply of 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine. US-based biopharmaceutical firm Ocugen Inc has also sealed an agreement with Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Covaxin for the United States' market.

