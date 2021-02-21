Bihar Woman Goes Into Labour During Class 10 Exam; Names Newborn Baby Boy 'Imtihaan'

In an unusual incident, a pregnant woman in her early twenties who went to appear for her class 10 examination gave birth to a boy after having gone into labour mid-exam. The incident took place at Mahant Darshan Das Mahila (MDDM) College Examination Centre in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district when all of a sudden the girl began having labour pain. She was rushed to a hospital and gave birth to a baby boy on the same day and later named him ‘Imtihaan’.

READ | BJP Questions Congress For On-stage Dance At Jharkhand Farm Rally; Asks 'What Is Next?'

Meera Madhumita, Central in-charge at MDDM College, stated that stated a matriculation examination centre has been opened on the college campus. On Friday, Shanti Devi who was appearing for class 10th examination in the second shift suddenly began having labour pains within one hour of the exam.

READ | PM Modi To Address Meeting Of BJP National Office-bearers In Delhi With Polls Closing In

The invigilator instantly informed the Central in-charge about Shanti Devi’s condition. Shanti was asked to lie down in a different room as this information was passed on to the District Education Official. Following his directions, Shanti was sent by ambulance to the Sadar Hospital, where she gave birth to a boy.

READ | Sonam Wangchuk Showcases Solar-heated Tent For Indian Army At Galwan; Here's What It Does

Shanti expressed her happiness after giving birth to a boy. Her husband Birju Sehni said both the mother and child are fit and healthy. He also said that his wife managed to complete the objective-type questions before the pain started. He added that God has given him a son during an examination, because of this the kid has been named ‘Imtihaan’. Shanti further wants to study and take up a job.

READ | In Terrifying Incident, US Plane's Engine Burns Mid-air And Rains Debris From The Skies

(With PTI Inputs)