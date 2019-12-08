CM Nitish Kumar Announces Financial Aid For Bihar Victims In Delhi's Anaj Mandi Fire

After the devastating fire that broke out in a factory at Delhi, the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, has announced financial assistance for the victims of the incident. This relief would be provided to the casualties who belong to Bihar. According to sources, Nitish Kumar has announced an aid of two lakh rupees for each victim.

This comes as a fire broke out in the workshop of a bag manufacturing factory. A few authorities have linked the cause of the fire to a short circuit. Over 50 people were present inside the factory when the fire broke out, out of which at least forty-three people were killed. It took nearly thirty fire trucks to take control of the situation.

BJP offers compensation

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, who visited the Delhi fire incident site said, "It is a sad incident. As per the initial information, a fire broke out due to short circuit. BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives and Rs 25,000 to the ones who were injured".

Delhi government provides compensation

Arvind Kejriwal, while talking to the media said, "It is a very sad incident that has taken place today. More than 40 people have died, I don't know the exact number of casualties yet. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. The exact cause of the fire is not known yet. But those responsible for the fire will be punished strictly. A compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each will be given to families of those who are dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. Also, the expenses of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government".

The Prime Minister's office has also announced an ex-gratia:

PM @narendramodi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Delhi.



PM has also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 8, 2019

