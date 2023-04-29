Bill Gates Lauds PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Ahead Of 100th Episode; 'Led To Action On Issues'

On the eve of PM Narendra Modi addressing the nation in the 100th episode of the hugely popular monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on April 30, Microsoft founder Bill Gates congratulated him and stated it led to many action-oriented initiatives in India. The PM will complete the century of the Mann Ki Baat program, which he kicked off in 2014. In a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Rohtak) on Mann Ki Baat, It said about 96% of people in India are aware of the radio program.

"Mann ki Baat has catalyzed community-led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals. Congratulations @narendramodi on the 100th episode," said Bill Gates in a Tweet.

PM Modi’s stress on social themes in Mann Ki Baat

The emphasis on topics of social importance is the hallmark of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat episodes throughout since his maiden program on October 3, 2014. Prime Minister Modi has also highlighted the importance of the usage of solar electricity in many Mann Ki Baat episodes.

"Bharat is connecting traditional experiences with modern science. That is why we are one of the top nations in the list of countries producing solar electricity. It‘s a topic of study, how solar energy is transforming the lives of people in India," he said.

Mann Ki Baat's first episode was aired on October 3, 2014, on the occasion of Vijayadashami. In his first address through the radio after becoming the Prime Minister, PM Modi gave a call for "Swachh Bharat". Rather than making it a complete government program, the PM made it a"people's movement", urging citizens to join hands together to make the country clean. Following this, a new era of cleanliness began in the country where people participated in several cleanliness drives.

Swachh Bharat and women empowerment

The Prime Minister has always amplified Swachh Bharat in his Mann Ki Baat show. On the September 29, 2019, episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi stressed on eliminating single-use plastic. He also spoke on the ban on e-cigarettes and said that the latter was banned so that a "new form" of intoxication does not destroy the country's youth.

His 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign also got overwhelming support from the citizens. The effect of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) campaign was that Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) improved by 16 points from 918 in 2014-15 to 934 in 2019-20 and the Gross Enrolment Ratio of girls in schools at the secondary level improved from 77.45% to 81.32%.