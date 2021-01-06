'Bird Flu Reported In 5 States So Far, No Case Of Human Transmission In India': MoS Balyan

With the Union Government taking note of the bird flu outbreak across several states, Minister of State (MoS) for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sanjeev Balyan has affirmed that there has been no case of transmission of the Avian Influenza in humans in India. With the Union Ministry stepping up its vigil over the virus spread in birds, Balyan has said that since there is no treatment to the virus, the Centre has directed state governments to 'dispose' the infected birds 'carefully'. Five states including, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala have reported cases of bird flu till now.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Sanjeev Balyan said, "It is not a new trend. In India, bird flu was first reported in 2006 and since 2015 every year some cases are reported. But, till today India has reported no case of transmission to humans."

"There is no treatment for it, we can only take precautions. We have directed the state government to dispose off the dead birds carefully. Only Kerala and Haryana have reported cases in poultry. In Kerala, the virus was found in duck and in Haryana, it was found in poultry," he added.

'All the states and Centre are alert'

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network about the bird flu outbreak in the country asserted that "there is no need to panic." The BJP leader said that the government has issued an advisory to all the states regarding this and all are "alert".

Speaking on the culling of birds in the affected states and the measures government has taken to compensate or help people in the poultry industry, Giriraj Singh said, "It depends on the state governments on how they see it and manage it. We provide compensation to them."

1800 migratory birds found dead

After Rajasthan, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, the northern state of Himachal Pradesh also reported cases of bird flu as officials confirmed that migratory birds found dead at Pong Dam Lake in Kangra district tested positive for the H5N8 virus. Around 1,800 migratory birds, most of them bar-headed geese, have been found dead in the Pong Dam Lake sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh. Following the case, Kangra District Magistrate Rakesh Prajapati has prohibited slaughtering, sale, purchase and export of any poultry, birds, fish of any breed and their related products, including eggs, meat, chicken, etc, in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali and Indora subdivisions of the district.

The flu was first witnessed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district where nearly 50 crows within a kilometre dropped dead. The flu had forced authorities to impose Section 144 in the area while a Rapid Response Team was also deployed. Similar cases were reported in Jaipur and Jodhpur as well. After Rajasthan, authorities in Madhya Pradesh were alerted as carcasses of nearly 50 crows were found in Indore.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government has declared bird flu as a 'State-Specific Disaster' in Kerala. Issuing a high alert in the state, the LDF government confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in certain parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. The state government has also decided to cull over 40,000 birds including ducks and hens with K Raju assuring compensation to the farmers.

