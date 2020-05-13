BJP Chief Hails PM's 20 Lakh Crore Relief Package, Awaits Boons Of 'proactive Approach'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a massive economic package worth Rs.20 lakh crore, BJP chief JP Nadda called it world's largest holistic relief package. Taking to Twitter, he said that PM Modi is leading the country from the front and his message has laid the foundation stone for bringing India to the top in the 21st century. Reiterating the PM's message of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), he said that it is our Mantra for change.

He went on to thank PM Modi for announcing a package that will help everyone and is focussed on land, labour, liquidity & laws Emphasizing on India's 'Vashudhaiv Kutumbakam', he said that our self-reliance will not only benefit the country but the whole world.

READ | Finance Min lauds PM's announcement of economic package, stresses 'everyone to benefit'

In the times of COVID 19, Hon PM @narendramodi is leading the country from the front. The 21st century will be defined by India, Hon PM’s message today has laid foundation stone for implementing this. #AatmanirbharBharat is our Mantra for driving country towards this new change. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 12, 2020

PM Modi announces economic package of Rs.20 lakh crore worth 10% of India's GDP

PM Modi's announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial package with an aim to make India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar). According to him, the earlier decisions of the Centre along with the new package totals to Rs.20 lakh crore- i.e 10% of India's GDP. The details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13. The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc. He added that special emphasis has been paid to land, labour, liquidity and laws. PM Modi also said that a self-reliant India should be vocal about local so that it can be global. About lockdown extension, he said that citizens will be informed about the new guidelines of Lockdown 4.0 before May 18.

READ | PM Modi Lays Down 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' As India's Plan To Battle Coronavirus Crisis



READ | Amit Shah endorses PM Modi's 'Vocal for Local' call; hails his leadership amid crisis