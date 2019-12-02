BJP Fumes At Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Nirbala Sitharaman' Attack; Fires Back

After Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury whisked another controversy by making a personal jibe at the Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP MP from Rajya Sabha, GVL Narasimha Rao took a dig at Chowdhury by saying that he needs to get "his mental faculties checked for his misogynistic comment". This comes as the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed Nirmala Sitharaman as “Nirbala Sitharaman” (powerless) over her Ministry. This comment made by Chowdhury created a stir in the Parliament and invited a massive uproar amongst the member of the house.

GVL Narsimha Rao on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s comment

Talking about Chowdhury’s comment, GVL Narsimha Rao said that "I think this incident shows misogynistic nature of the comment. They are unable to accept that a lady member of BJP is now providing stewardship or leadership in the Ministry of Finance. It is a misogynistic comment from a party that has a lady as its President. I think they must definitely apologise and we will also consider moving a privilege motion against this person because he is a repeat offender and he doesn’t seem to have his mental faculties working properly."

Talking about what actions should be taken against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, he added, “I think, on the one hand, we will move a privilege motion and on the other hand we will also advise the Congress to give him the right kind of treatment so that he can return the Parliament in a proper mental health in the next session. We will do it in a matter of time because referring to a minister in the government, a member of the other house of Parliament, referring in this cavalier manner, can invite a notice of privilege against him. So certainly, I guess party will want to disciple Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Parliament and to advise his treatment outside”.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s comment

In the Parliament on Monday, Chowdhury said, "We respect you a lot. But looking at the circumstances, sometimes I feel like calling you 'Nirbala Sitharaman' (powerless) instead of Nirmala Sitharaman. Because you are in a Ministerial position but don't know if you can take the steps you want."

