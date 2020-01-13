SHOCKING: BJP Neta Says Those Sloganeering Against PM Modi, UP CM 'will Be Buried Alive'

BJP leader Raghuraj Singh, in an appalling statement, said that those raising slogans against Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, "will be buried alive." The shocking threat was made by the BJP leader on Sunday, while addressing a rally in Aligarh to create awareness about the contentious amended Citizenship Act.

Warning "these handful of people -- one per cent criminal and corrupt people against saying murdabad to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minster Adityanath, he said, I will bury you alive." "Yogi and Modi are not the ones who will get perturbed. Yogi-Modi will run the country and run it like this only," Singh said. "Those taking money from Dawood Ibrahim and troubling our officers, and Muslims will be beaten up badly," he said.

The BJP leader, who hails from Aligarh, was apparently referring to protests held by students of Aligarh Muslim University against the CAA recently. The BJP was quick to distance itself from Singh's absurd remarks, with party spokesperson Chandramohan saying "Raghuraj Singh is neither a minister nor an MLA."

Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by a Mumbai-based lawyer alleging that Uttar Pradesh government had acted in an unconstitutional manner to deal with anti-CAA protesters, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday has issued a notice to the Yogi Adityanath government.

Uttar Pradesh became the first state to initiate the identification process of people who need Indian citizenship under the Act. The Yogi Adityanath-led government said that around 32,000 people have been identified in 21 districts of Uttar Pradesh. However, the procedure for the identification has been unclear yet.

The protests against the CAA have triggered unrest across the nation, with people demanding to roll back the controversial act. Uttar Pradesh saw one of the most violent protests over CAA. At least 21 people died in clashes erupted between the state police and protests in the last month, over 300 policemen were injured. However, Home Minister Amit Shah in a statement asserted that CAA will not be taken back by "even an inch." A total of 1,246 people have been arrested in connection with the violence which erupted across the state in the wake of the protests against CAA.

Accusing the Opposition of triggering the violence, Adityanath suggested an awareness campaign for people. Yogi Adityanath said, "CAA is to give citizenship for those who have been prosecuted. Unfortunately, the Congress and the Opposition are spreading rumours regarding CAA which leads to violence. We understand that an awareness campaign is required among the people."

