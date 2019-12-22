'Sonia Gandhi Is Misleading And Provoking People Over CAA': BJP's Mukhtar Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday slammed the opposition for generating fear in the minds of people and instigating violence amid the unrest in the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Naqvi said that the opposition is misguiding the people over the issue. Slamming Sonia Gandhi, Naqvi said that she is provoking people rather than appealing for peace.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sonia Gandhi

Speaking to the media, Naqvi said, "Be it the issue of CAA or NRC, it is very clear that with a blanket of lies, one cannot hide the truth. But there are people who are attempting to use lies to hide the clear truth. They are trying to misguide people and also generate fear in the minds of a certain part of society. But let me tell you, they will not succeed in their means. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have clearly stated that there is no question on the citizenship of Indians. There must not be any fear in Indian citizens regarding it. Unfortunately Sonia Gandi for the past few days, instead of appealing for peace, she is rather provoking people. For this, we need to come together and show our strength and showcase our brotherhood."

On Saturday, Naqvi had expressed anguish over Sonia Gandhi’s televised message expressing solidarity with the protesting students across the nation. He accused her of provocating instead of calming the situation down.

Talking about violence during anti-CAA protests, Naqvi said, “Unfortunately, some people are provoking violence instead of trying to bring back peace in the country. We thought Congress President will appeal for peace, but the appeal seemed more like a provocation than call for peace. You can understand the motive behind it. I think brotherhood is the strength of this nation and that is what our PM propagates.”

Sonia Gandhi’s statement showing solidarity with protests

As the uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act intensifies, Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed solidarity with the students who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She released a video statement on Friday. The interim Congress President in the video lashed out at the BJP government over the 'divisive politics and brute repression' against the youth and citizens across the country.

"In a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns. The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government has shown utter disregard for people's voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent," Sonia Gandhi said.

