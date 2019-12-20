BJP Leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan Holds Protest March Against MP Govt For Sambal Scheme

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday led a foot march against the Congress-led MP government demanding the benefits of the Sambal Scheme to be provided to the poor people of the state. The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's office also took to their official Twitter handle and wrote about the protest against the state government. He wrote, " Shri Shivraj Chouhan demanded the government to give the benefit of the various schemes to the poor. The foot-march was carried out in Bhopal against the Congress government for neglecting the poor."

Various state BJP leaders and workers were also spotted walking alongside Shivraj Singh Chouhan to support his flagship program. The participants in the march also wore banners which read in Hindi -- "Provide the benefits of Sambal Scheme to the poor".

While addressing the media Chouhan said, "He (Kamal Nath) closed all the schemes launched by the BJP government which were beneficial to the poor. BJP government had provided electricity for Rs 200 per month. now people are getting upset due to high power bills amounting to Rs 1000 per month."Adding further to his statement the former Madhya Pradesh CM said, "This government is not doing anything for the poor. Rather, it also surrendered the two lakh homes provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the state."

About the Sambal Scheme

Under the government's Sambal Scheme, families who came from below the poverty line and people who were registered as laborers of the unorganized sector from the state were provided electricity at an affordable cost of Rs. 200 per month. The scheme was launched in the regime of the previous BJP-led government of Madhya Pradesh.

