BJP Minister Receives Show-cause Notice From Party For Making 'indecent' Remarks On Burqa

The Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh assembly, Raghuraj Singh received a show-cause from his party, BJP for "indulging in activities which violate the policies of the party and issuing indecent statements". This comes after Singh stirred controversy by demanding that the Centre and the State government should impose a ban on 'burqa'. He stated that burqa is used as a tool by terrorists to enter the country.

Raghuraj Singh on burqa ban

Singh, who holds a Cabinet rank post in the UP government said, "I demand the state and the central governments to ban the burqa, as terrorists use the burqa to enter the country. Likewise, in Shaheen Bagh these days most of those wearing burqa are misusing it. Therefore, its usage should be stopped.” "The burqa is banned in Sri Lanka, China, Japan and America along with many other non-Muslim countries. To end terrorism, burqa must be banned," the senior BJP leader added further.

Before he was served the show-cause notice he made the following statements:

"The system of burqa has come from Arab. They hide their face because Lord Lakshman cut their ears and nose. They wear burqas because they are the descendants of demons. Only the descendants of demons can wear a burqa, no ordinary person can wear a burqa." The BJP leader said people are sporting burqas in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protest against the new citizenship law, and added, "The burqa helps terrorists, thieves and anti-social elements to hide behind it."

Raghuraj Singh's 'burn them alive' threat

Previously, Raghuraj Singh had courted controversy after he claimed that those protesting against the Yogi Adityanath government and the BJP-led government over CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be 'burnt alive'. Singh used the terms "will bury alive", "will beat you", while speaking about agitators. He had said that "anti-nationals" will be given 'kutte ki maut' (killed mercilessly).

He said, "You will take tax money for your university and raise slogans against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi? I will bury you alive," Singh said while addressing a public gathering organized in support of CAA. Reiterating the Center's stand of implementing NRC across the country, he said that people have the right to stay in the country, but "this is not a Dharamshala" implying that outsiders infiltrating illegally will be detained.

(With ANI Inputs)

