Sanjay Singh Slams Raghuraj Singh's "bury Them Alive" Threat; Demands Strict Action

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday expressed shock over BJP leader Raghuraj Singh's threatening statements about "burying alive" all those who raise slogans against Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Slamming the BJP leader for his outrageous remarks, Sanjay Singh demanded strict action against Raghuraj Singh.

"This is a shocking and shameful statement! This is Hindustan, not Taliban. Why is BJP not taking any action against its member? He should be facing strict actions for saying such things," the AAP leader said.

Raghuraj Singh's controversial remarks

BJP leader Raghuraj Singh made a series of controversial statements on Monday, against the people and students carrying out protests against the UP government as well as the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Singh used the terms "will bury alive", "will beat you", while speaking about agitators, and also said that the government "will respond to bullets with bullets" if rival countries plotted an attack against India. Here's what Raghuraj Singh spoke:

"You will take tax money for your university and raise slogans against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi? I will bury you alive," Singh said while addressing a public gathering organized in support of the amended Citizenship Act.

Over the ongoing protests across the nation where students gheraoed the Vice-Chancellors of the universities causing a ruckus and hindering daily functioning of the universities, the UP minister said that those who cause unrest would not be spared.

"I want to tell the (Aligarh) Muslim University that the Muslims in Aligarh are very peace-loving. However, if you Gherao our officials and Muslim brothers, we will beat you. We will not leave anyone," Singh said.

Reiterating the Center's stand of implementing NRC across the country, he said that people have the right to stay in the country, but "this is not a Dharamshala" implying that outsiders infiltrating illegally will be detained.

The UP minister also expressed his opinion over Pakistan and China, stating that the Centre will not bow down to any act of the neighbours that goes against our national interest.

"If Pakistan raises its eyes, it will not be seen on the map. If China bats an eye, we will respond to its bullets with bullets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not scared of anyone," said Raghuraj Singh.

