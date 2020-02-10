'Owaisi's DNA Will Match Jinnah's In A Test; His Remarks Superficial & Seditious': BJP MP

While refusing to produce documents to prove his citizenship, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Sunday, said that the true followers of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar will oppose the citizenship law. Slamming him for his remarks, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Monday said if a test is carried out, the Hyderabad MP would turn out to be related to Pakistan's 'Quaid-e-Azam' Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

'All these statements are superficial'

"Owaisi's DNA will match Jinnah's if a test is carried out. It is not him but the soul of Jinnah which is giving these statements. And as far as the issue of showing papers is concerned, he has crores of rupees. It is the poor people who need to show papers in order to get the facilities provided by the Central government," Yadav told ANI in New Delhi "All these statements are superficial. Strict action should be taken against Owaisi after registering a sedition case against him," he added.

'I will never leave this country and not show my papers'

"The one who raises his voice against CAA will be the true lover and follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar. The one who raises voice against Modi and Shah will be called a 'mard-e-mujahid' in the truest sense," Owaisi said in his speech in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The AIMIM leader reiterated his 'will not show the papers' statement and said that the government cannot force the Muslims to leave the country. "All I have is this country. I will never leave this country and not show my papers. If it comes to showing papers, we will come forward and ask you to shoot us in our hearts. In our hearts is the love for India which you (government) can never understand," Owaisi said.

A Owaisi: Jo Modi-Shah ke khilaaf awaaz uthayega woh sahi maayne mein mard-e-mujahid keh layega...Main watan mein rahunga,kaagaz nahi dikhaunga. Kagaz agar dikhane ki baat hogi toh seena dikhayenge ki maar goli. Maar dil pe goli maar kyunki dil mein Bharat ki mohabbat hai.#CAA pic.twitter.com/5VOPBgK8Ze — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

Earlier, Owaisi had hit out at the BJP-led government saying that the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) were two sides of the same coin and the atmosphere in the country is such as it was in Germany in the thirties of the previous century. Making a multi-pronged attack on the government during his speech on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Owaisi said that the Narendra Modi government had taken foreign diplomats to Kashmir but political leaders of the country were not being allowed.

