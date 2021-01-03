BJP MP Says PM Modi Fulfilling Ambedkar's Dream As Enrollment Budget For SCs Rises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream of education for all as he has increased the budget to Rs 6,000 crore from Rs 1,100 crore to encourage Scheduled Caste children to enroll in schools, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam on Saturday.

BJP national general secretary Gautam, while speaking at a press conference at the party headquarter, said, "The Prime Minister had promised to make Dalits qualified enough to be eligible for employment. PM Modi has implemented many schemes to encourage Scheduled Caste children to enroll in schools with an increased budget to Rs 6,000 crore from Rs 1,100 crore."

'Modiji is working towards Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream of education for all'

"Modiji is working towards Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's dream of education for all. Recently, the central cabinet has approved the changes in centrally sponsored 'Post Matric Scholarship to students belonging to Scheduled Castes (PMS-SC)' to benefit more than four crore SC students in the next five years so that they can successfully complete their higher education. The cabinet has approved a total investment of Rs 59,048 crore, of which the Central Government would spend 60 per cent and the balance would be spent by the state governments," The Rajya Sabha MP added.

Gautam said that the post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Castes allows students to pursue any post-matric course starting from class 11 with the government meeting the cost of education.

"The scheme will be run on an online platform with robust cybersecurity measures that would assure transparency, accountability, efficiency, and timely delivery of the assistance without any delays. The states will undertake fool-proof verification of the eligibility, caste status, Aadhar identification and bank account details on the online portal," he also stated.

On December 23, the Centre announced changes in the centrally sponsored post-matric scholarship scheme for the Scheduled Caste students. Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved changes in the scheme which is said to benefit more than four crore Scheduled Caste students in the next five years and approved a total investment of over Rs 59,000 crore for the purpose.

