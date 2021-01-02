PM Modi To Lay IIM Sambalpur Campus Foundation Stone; Odisha CM & Education Min To Attend

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the permanent IIM Sambalpur campus in Odisha via video conferencing. PM Modi tweeted on Friday and informed that on Saturday at 11 AM he will be laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management at Sambalpur.

At 11 AM tomorrow, 2nd January, will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur. Would especially call upon my student friends and those in the world of start-ups to join the programme. India is proud of the rich contributions of IIMs to national progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2021

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, along with Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi will also be present during the occasion'.

"The ceremony will be virtually attended by over 5000 invitees including officials, industry leaders, academicians and students, alumni and faculty of IIM Sambalpur," the statement said.

First IIM to introduce 'flipped classroom'

IIM Sambalpur is the first IIM to introduce the idea of the flipped classroom concept to promote innovation. The whole idea behind implementing this concept is to help the students acknowledge the in-depth information with practical work irrespective of their field. Learning in this classroom will be done by the digital mode as experiential learning takes place through live projects from the industry, IIM-Sambalpur Director Mahadeo Jaiswal said.

He also said, '200 acres of land has been provided by the government for the construction of the proposed campus. The Union ministry of Education has extended a financial grant of Rs 401.97 crore for the construction of the project'. In terms of highest gender diversity, with 49 per cent girl students in MBA (2019-21) batch and 43 per cent in MBA (2020-22) batch, the fledgling institute also outscored all the other IIMs, the director added.

On Friday, PM Modi kicked off the first day of the year by laying the foundation stones of Light House Projects and distributing PMAY (Urban) and ASHA-India awards.

