Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised: BJP Leaders Gautam Gambhir, Vijayvargiya Wish Speedy Recovery

Shortly after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest, BJP leaders tweeted to pour in their wishes praying for a speedy recovery for Dada. Taking to Twitter, National General Secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya shared that he had spoken to Ganguly's doctors who had assured him that there was nothing to worry about.

"When I came to know about Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of the Indian cricket team and current BCCI president, having a heart attack, I spoke to the doctors of Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, he said that there is nothing to worry about. May Baba Mahakal Dada get well soon," tweeted Vijayvargiya.

Former member of the cricketing fraternity, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also wished Ganguly a speedy recovery. National Secretary of the BJP, and West Bengal in-charge, Arvind Menon poured in his thoughts, praying for Sourav Ganguly to be fit soon.

Wishing @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. Take care & god bless! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 2, 2021

Praying for speedy recovery of BCCI President Shri @SGanguly99 Ji !



My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family,I'm sure you'll soon be totally fit! — Arvind Menon (@MenonArvindBJP) January 2, 2021

Sourav Ganguly hospitalized

Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday, with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee revealing that he had suffered a mild cardiac arrest.

Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital after experiencing chest pain while working out in the gym at his residence. After getting tests done, it came to light that the former Indian captain was suffering from a cardiac issue, but his condition is reported to be stable.

The Kolkata hospital has set up a three-member board headed by Dr Saroj Mondal who will perform an angioplasty, and Ganguly will be discharged shortly after, said hospital sources.

This comes days after the BCCI President met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 27 at Raj Bhawan. Ganguly had described it as a "courtesy call", saying that it had nothing to do with the political developments in the state.

