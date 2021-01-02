Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised: BJP Leaders Gautam Gambhir, Vijayvargiya Wish Speedy Recovery

One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia
Quick links:
Shortly after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest, BJP leaders tweeted to pour in their wishes praying for a speedy recovery for Dada. Taking to Twitter, National General Secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya shared that he had spoken to Ganguly's doctors who had assured him that there was nothing to worry about.
"When I came to know about Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of the Indian cricket team and current BCCI president, having a heart attack, I spoke to the doctors of Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, he said that there is nothing to worry about. May Baba Mahakal Dada get well soon," tweeted Vijayvargiya.
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान और बीसीसीआई के मौजूदा अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली को हार्ट अटैक आने जानकारी मिलने पर मैंने कोलकाता के वुडलैंड्स हॉस्पिटल के डॉक्टर्स से बात की, उन्होंने कहा है कि चिंता की कोई बात नहीं है।— Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) January 2, 2021
बाबा महाकाल दादा को जल्द स्वस्थ करे।#SouravGanguly
Former member of the cricketing fraternity, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also wished Ganguly a speedy recovery. National Secretary of the BJP, and West Bengal in-charge, Arvind Menon poured in his thoughts, praying for Sourav Ganguly to be fit soon.
Wishing @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. Take care & god bless!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 2, 2021
Praying for speedy recovery of BCCI President Shri @SGanguly99 Ji !— Arvind Menon (@MenonArvindBJP) January 2, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family,I'm sure you'll soon be totally fit!
Read: Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Hospital: Virat Kohli, Jay Shah, Harbhajan Wish Speedy Recovery
Read: Sourav Ganguly Health Updates LIVE: Jay Shah Updates 'Dada Is Stable'; Wishes Pour In
Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday, with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee revealing that he had suffered a mild cardiac arrest.
Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital after experiencing chest pain while working out in the gym at his residence. After getting tests done, it came to light that the former Indian captain was suffering from a cardiac issue, but his condition is reported to be stable.
The Kolkata hospital has set up a three-member board headed by Dr Saroj Mondal who will perform an angioplasty, and Ganguly will be discharged shortly after, said hospital sources.
This comes days after the BCCI President met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 27 at Raj Bhawan. Ganguly had described it as a "courtesy call", saying that it had nothing to do with the political developments in the state.
Read: Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Hospital: CM Mamata Banerjee Wishes For His Speedy Recovery
Read: WB Governor Meets Sourav Ganguly, Accepts Invitation To Visit Eden Gardens
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Sourav Ganguly Health Updates LIVE: Jay Shah updates 'Dada is stable'; wishes pour in
1 hour ago
Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after mild cardiac arrest: ICC wishes BCCI Prez quick recovery
39 mins ago
On Sourav Ganguly's hospitalisation, 'Get Well Soon Dada' floods Twitter; fans send love
39 mins ago
Sourav Ganguly admitted to Hospital: Virat Kohli, Jay Shah, Harbhajan wish speedy recovery
48 mins ago
Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital: CM Mamata Banerjee wishes for his speedy recovery
1 hour ago
ODT vs OPU Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 preview
3 hours ago