BJP Neta Kushboo Sundar's Car Meets Accident Enroute Vel Yatra; Says 'police Probing'

Actor-politician Kushboo Sundar met with an accident in Melmarvathur, near Chennai on Wedneday. The newly inducted Bharatiya Janata Party leader shared that she was on her way to participate in Vetrivel Yatra when the accident took place. She thanked the Almighty for escaping unhurt.

Kushboo Sundar meets with accident

Taking to Twitter, Kushboo Sundar shared pictures of her smashed car. She stated that she and her husband's (director Sundar’s) trust in Lord Murugan had saved them.

She added that she would continue her journey towards Cuddalore to participate in the 'Vel Yatra' and that the police were investigating the case.

Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen pic.twitter.com/XvzWZVB8XR — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

In another tweet, she clarified that her car was not at fault, and that the tanker 'came out of nowhere' and rammed the vehicle.

Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra

The BJP recently announced that they were resuming the 'Vetrivel Yatra' after the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government denied permission for it. The AIADMK had even warned them previously not to carry out the Vetrivel Yatra, ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state on November 21 to discuss poll strategies.

The State BJP L Murugan had explained the reason for holding the Vetrivel Yatra as, 'The intent is to pray for the people of the country amidst challenging times, where every household is affected by Corona.'

Kushboo Sundar’s BJP venture

Kushboo Sundar, who was a Congress leader, had joined BJP on October 12. Among the other major incidents since Kushboo Sundar’s venture into the BJP ha been when she had been detained last month.

Arrested.. been taken in police van. we will fight till our last breath for the dignity of women. H'ble PM @narendramodi ji has always spoken about the safety of women and we walk on his path. We will never bow down to the atrocities of few elements out there. BHARAT MATA KI JAI! pic.twitter.com/71CKjFewri — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) October 27, 2020

At the time, she was on her way to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalava's comments about women quoting Manusmriti.

