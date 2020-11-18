Last Updated:

BJP Neta Kushboo Sundar's Car Meets Accident Enroute Vel Yatra; Says 'police Probing'

Actor-politician Kushboo Sundar met with an accident in Melmarvathur on Wedneday. The newly inducted BJP leader shared she was on her way to Vetrivel Yatra.

Written By
Joel Kurian
BJP's Kushboo Sundar's car smashed in accident en route Vel Yatra, says 'police probing'

Actor-politician Kushboo Sundar met with an accident in Melmarvathur, near Chennai on Wedneday. The newly inducted Bharatiya Janata Party leader shared that she was on her way to participate in Vetrivel Yatra when the accident took place. She thanked the Almighty for escaping unhurt.

READ: BJP's H Raja Slams DMK, VCK For Hurting Hindu Sentiments, Reiterates Success Of Vel Yatra

Kushboo Sundar meets with accident 

Taking to Twitter, Kushboo Sundar shared pictures of her smashed car.  She stated that she and her husband's (director Sundar’s) trust in Lord Murugan had saved them.

She added that she would continue her journey towards Cuddalore to participate in the 'Vel Yatra' and that the police were  investigating the case.

READ:'Vel Yatra' Relaunched In Chennai Despite AIADMK's Disapproval; BJP Faces Flak From Ally

In another tweet, she clarified that her car was not at fault, and that the tanker 'came out of nowhere' and rammed the vehicle.   

BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra

The BJP recently announced that they were resuming the 'Vetrivel Yatra' after the ruling  All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government denied permission for it.  The AIADMK had even warned them previously not to carry out the Vetrivel Yatra, ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state on November 21 to discuss  poll strategies. 

The State BJP L Murugan had explained the reason for holding the Vetrivel  Yatra as, 'The intent is to pray for the people of the country amidst challenging times, where every household is affected by Corona.'

Kushboo Sundar’s BJP venture 

Kushboo Sundar, who was a Congress leader, had joined BJP on October 12. Among the other major incidents since Kushboo Sundar’s venture into the BJP ha been when she had been detained last month.

At the time, she was on her way to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalava's comments about women quoting Manusmriti.

READ: Kushboo Sundar Arrested As BJP-VCK Face-off Over 'Manusmriti' Reading; 'Won't Bow Down'

READ: Madras HC Pulls Up TN BJP, Asks How Vel Yatra Is Happening Without State Govt's Permission

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND