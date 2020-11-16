BJP's H Raja Slams DMK, VCK For Hurting Hindu Sentiments, Reiterates Success Of Vel Yatra

BJP leader H Raja slammed the Opposition in Tamil Nadu for hurting the religious sentiments of the people of the state and reiterated that the 'Vel Yatra' will be a success. Taking on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK), H Raja claimed that party chief MK Stalin had allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Thevar community. He added that his actions further aggravated the people when he knocked down the sacred ashes (vibhutti) on Muthuramalingam Thevar's tomb.

The BJP leader also pulled up VCK legislator Thol Thirumavalan for using derogatory language against Hindu women and alleged that he referred to them as 'prostitutes'. Speaking to the media, H Raja reiterated the BJP's resolve to undertake the 'Vel Yatra' and categorically stated that the Vel Yatra would become a protest if the state government does not grant permission for the procession. Notably, after several failed attempts to kickstart the campaign, the yatra finally began in Chennai under State President L Murugan.

"At the Thevar samaadhi, MK Stalin insulted the icon by knocking down a bowl of the sacred ash. Thol Thirumaval, an evil spirit, used derogatory language to call all Hindu women 'prostitutes. To bring all this to the people and to create a religious & patriotic Tamil Nadu, we have undertaken this Vel Yatra under the leadership of L Murugan. If permission is granted then it will be a procession, else it will be a protest", said H Raja speaking to media persons.

Read | 'Vel Yatra' relaunched in Chennai despite AIADMK's disapproval; BJP faces flak from ally

Vel Yatra re-launched in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit is set to resume the controversial 'Vetrivel Yatra' despite facing severe backlash from its ally in the State. Notably, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government has denied permission for the procession on multiple occasions in the past. TN BJP President L Murugan is determined to re-launch the 'Vetrivel Yatra' and will do so from the party's headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, as per reports.

Speaking to media gathered outside the Thiruchendur Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu, the State BJP Head explained the purpose of the Vel Yatra campaign. 'The intent is to pray for the people of the country amidst challenging times, where every household is affected by Corona,' he said. In his address to the media, he also noted that BJP sole aim was to ensure the safety and happiness of its constituents in Tamil Nadu and it was willing to carry out more yatras in the name and benefit of it people.

The month-long 'Vel Yatra', scheduled from November 6 to December 6, faced staunch opposition from other parties in Tamil Nadu as it is believed that they have pressurized the state government to deny permission for the procession, as per reports. TN BJP, on November 2, had sought permission from the Chennai Police to undertake the 'Vel Yatra' but was refused to be given a go-ahead citing preventive measures taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Murugan has been detained by the police on numerous occasions across the state over the past few months for attempting to go on the 'Vel Yatra'.

READ | Kushboo Sundar Arrested As BJP-VCK Face-off Over 'Manusmriti' Reading; 'Won't Bow Down'

READ | Hindu Scriptures And Manusmriti Says Women Are Prostitutes': VCK Chief Thol. Thirumavalava