As Scindia Joins BJP, Rahul Gandhi Wistfully Retweets Photo From When Disenchantment Began

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi retweeted an old Twitter post after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. The post from December 2018 shows Rahul with Scindia on his right and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on his left and a caption borrowed from Leo Tolstoy.

Here's Rahul Gandhi's retweet from 2018

The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.



- Leo Tolstoy pic.twitter.com/MiRq2IlrIg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2018

The line was taken from Tolstoy’s quote: “Patience is waiting. Not passively waiting. That is laziness. But to keep going when the going is hard and slow - that is patience. The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.”

A lot of political developments took place in the last 15 months since the picture Rahul Gandhi posted this picture, which had come at the beginning of the strife that culminated in Scindia losing patience with the Congress and deciding to quit the party after 18 years of membership. The photo had been clicked during showdown talks between Kamal Nath and Scindia over who would be CM of Madhya Pradesh, with Rahul Gandhi presumably choosing Nath.

'He was the only chap...'

Rahul Gandhi’s retweet came hours after he dismissed news reports that Scindia tried to reach out to party interim President Sonia Gandhi and him before leaving Congress but was not given time.

“He was the only chap in the Congress who could walk into my house anytime,” Rahul Gandhi had told media persons.

On Tuesday morning, Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation and shortly after, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The next day he formally joined the BJP and lashed out at the Congress for not fulfilling the poll promises made in 2018. Scindia also said that there is inertia in Congress but the party denies it.

