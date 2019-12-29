BJP Walks Out From All-party Meeting Chaired By Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

BJP leaders on Sunday walked out of the all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier termed the newly amended law as 'unconstitutional' and had accused the Central government of dividing the country along religious lines.

The Chief Minister had chaired the meeting of all political parties, religious and social organisation leaders in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss the CAA. In his letter to them on December 24, the Chief Minister had said that determining the citizenship on the basis of religion is contrary to the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution and the secular views.

Kerala government on Friday, December 27, had also explained that there will be no detention centres in the state. A statement by CM Pinarayi Vijayan's office denied all reports of such detention centres and said that rumours were being spread to confuse people.

Kerala govt against CAA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 16 slammed the BJP government for the ongoing protests and violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in different parts of the country. He said that the BJP-RSS was trying to implement their agenda in the country. He also mentioned that Kerala would stand united against the CAA. Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala are attending a joint protest against CAA in Thiruvananthapuram.

During his speech, Vijayan said, "The present atmosphere has been created by BJP-RSS, they are trying to implement their agenda. The situation in the country is volatile. Kerala is standing together against the Citizenship Amendment Act. This is an attempt to divert attention from issues. Freedom has been hard-fought in the country. India is a secular country. A secular India is a place where people from different religions can co-exist. Recently the citizenship amendment bill was passed in both houses of the parliament. The passing of the Bill has witnessed protests across the country. Kerala is united against the Bill. This gathering is a sign of our unity."

(With Inputs from ANI)