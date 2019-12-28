Giriraj Singh Says 'Give CAA Refugees Houses Too', Slams Rahul Gandhi's Anti-CAA Remarks

While supporting the amended Citizenship Act, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, on Saturday, requested the refugees who were granted citizenship under the act should also be given homes. Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's opposition to the Citizenship bill, he suggested that Gandhi should take 'a few people to Italy' and procure citizenship for them. Rahul Gandhi has vociferously come out against the Act, calling it 'demonetisation 2.0'.

Giriraj Singh: 'Give CAA refugees houses too'

"I am saying that they will get citizenship. But I would say that they should get homes as well," he said adding, "They way India is giving citizenship, I would ask Rahul Gandhi to take few people along with him to Italy and get them citizenship," he said.

Earlier in the day, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the RSS saying that the people of Assam will not allow it to be run by a few 'chaddiwallas - a derogatory reference to the Khaki of the RSS while addressing a rally in Guwahati. He also attacked the Centre's economic policies listing out the lack of jobs today. Slamming PM Modi, he said that the Prime Minister has been dividing the country.

The Wayanad MP said, "We will not allow the BJP and the RSS to attack the history, culture, language of Assam. Assam will not be run by Nagpur. The RSS 'chaddiwallas' will not run Assam. The people of Assam will run the state right from here."

He also defended his remarks on how the CAA is a "tax on the poor", which will be plagued by corruption. Gandhi stated that the exercise is meant to take money from the poor and fill the pockets of 15-20 industrialist friends of the government. This is the third instance in 24 hours when he has claimed that the CAA and NRC are a corrupt exercise meant for the benefit of industrialists.

In response, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar rubbished Gandhi's claim that the National Population Register was a “tax” on the poor people. Describing it as the “lie of the year”, Javadekar claimed that imposing taxes was the culture of Congress. Thereafter, he elaborated on several corruption scandals of the United Progressive Alliance government including the role of Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

