Shivraj Singh Chouhan Castigates Congress On ED's PFI Revelations

Reacting to the ED’s probe against the PFI, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday blamed the Congress for instigating violence in the country. He called upon Congress president Sonia Gandhi to answer on the revelations. Moreover, he alleged that Congress was engineering the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act using the lure of money.

Read: Karnataka Health Minister Slams Congress For Allegedly Backing SDPI, PFI Over CAA Violence

Shivraj Chouhan said, “Today it has been proven ‘give donation, carry out riot, burn the country’ is their business. Calling the PFI a dangerous organization, he said, PFI is behind Shaheen Bagh and Congress is behind PFI. Congress wants to fuel violence in the entire country. It has been proven that Congress is instigating CAA protests using money.”

Read: Anti-CAA Protests: ED Unearths PFI Link In UP; Rs 120 Crore Money-trail Under Lens

Tiwari alleges Congress link

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari contended that the people hellbent on creating strife in the country had formed their own group. Furthermore, he noted that the “terror” mindset of PFI had come to the fore. Also, Tiwari accused Congress and AAP of backing elements such as Sharjeel Imam.

“The country has come to know that the people breaking the country have formed their group. There is also a money transaction. PFI is an organization that is working with the intention of breaking the country. Their terror mindset has come before the people. Congress people, AAP are supporting (them). Sharjeel Imam is not alone. Who is backing him? Wherever there is BJP government, these people are dealt with within 4 days,” Manoj Tiwari said.

Read: PFI Denies Rs 120 Crore 'money Trail' Between Party & Anti-CAA Protests, Demands Proof

ED revelations

The Enforcement Directorate has unearthed the role of PFI’s role in the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, it found a link between the Rs. 120 crores deposited in 73 bank accounts allegedly belonging to PFI and the anti-CAA protests. Sources also reveal that maximum money was withdrawn during the anti-CAA protest days.

Read: Reveal Your Links With SIMI & PFI!: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Dares Congress, SP & BSP