BJP Worker Claims Attack On Family By YSRCP, Police Say 'dispute Between Relatives'

Prasad Raju, a BJP worker in Nagavaram village in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday alleged that a group of YSRCP workers attacked his family in which his aged mother, Subbalakshmi has sustained a head injury. However, the police said that it was not a political clash but dispute between relatives. Giving details of the case, Chitvel police station Sub Inspector Suresh Babu said, "Prasad Raju is a resident of Nagavaram village. Two months ago, he joined BJP. He was in buffalos' business. So he used to tie up some buffalos at his house. Neighbouring families raised objections over the matter. They are relatives of Prasad Raju."

'Both the groups complained to the police'

"This afternoon, a quarrel erupted between neighbours. Prasad Raju, his mother, and his wife had a quarrel with the neighbours. Five persons of the other family are involved. Subbalakshmi, Raju's mother, sustained a head injury in the quarrel. Both the groups complained to the police. The police are verifying the matter. After verification, the case will be filed," said SI Suresh Babu. Prasad Raju claimed that he was beaten up by YSRCP workers as he recently joined BJP. He alleged that 20 persons were involved in the attack. But the police denied any political motives terming it a 'family dispute'. Police also said that five persons and not 20 were involved in the quarrel.

'This attack has happened for a second time now'

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar has "strongly" condemned the "brutal attack by YSRCP activists on newly joined BJP Chitweli Mandal leader Unna Prasad Raju and his family in the home district of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy." He said, "This attack has happened for a second time now and previously, the day when he joined the BJP in the presence of party State Secretary and former legislator Ayyaji Vema, the flags, and the posters of BJP were removed by the YSRCP activists."

'People will teach a lesson at the appropriate time'

The BJP leader added, "Despite those threats from the YSRCP, Unna Prasad Raju did not care and joined BJP along with his family members. Today, YSRCP activists attacked and physically abused and assaulted the entire family of Prasad. The aged mother of Prasad Raju was severely attacked and her condition is serious." Warning the YSRCP leaders that there is no scope for violence in a democracy, the BJP leader said, "People will teach a lesson at the appropriate time if it continues. We are demanding to book a case of attempt to murder on those who joined in the attack by the YSRCP."

(With ANI inputs)