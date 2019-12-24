'In Order To Implement CAA, Certain Modifications Required': BJP's West Bengal VP Bose

BJP's West Bengal vice president Chandra Kumar Bose on Tuesday suggested that the Citizenship Amendment Act needs minor modifications in order for the entire nation to accept it. Bose has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to persecute the act for minorities and not just based on religion.

'CAA needs modification'

Speaking to the media Bose said, "I support CAA but in order to implement the Act, certain modifications are required. This Act clearly states that it's not based on religion. Then why are we stating that it's meant for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains&Sikhs? We should also include Muslims. If Muslims aren't being persecuted in their home country, they'll not come to India. So either we say that minorities persecuted in their own country will be persecuted for citizenship or we say that it is based on religion. You cannot have both the nomenclature."

READ | BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose Contradicts Party On CAA; Calls For "transparency"

Further appealing to the PM he said, "I appeal to Prime Minister, Home Minister to give a clarification that CAA is meant for minorities persecuted in their home states and not based on any religion. By inserting and including Muslim will probably solve the crisis in the country. The entire nation is burning and we have to solve that. In order to be inclusive, we must include Muslims along with Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhas. So my appeal is in concept, CAA is fine but minor modifications are necessary for the entire nation to accept the Act."

READ | Subhash Chandra Bose's Kin Hails PM Modi Govt Over Declassification Of Netaji Files

Earlier in the day, Bose has also tweeted about the issue has raised his voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Taking to Twitter, Bose said that India is a country "open to all religions and communities". This statement of Bose comes hours after BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda took out a march in Kolkata in support of the newly-enacted Citizenship law.

If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating - Hindu,Sikh,Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let's be transparent — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) December 23, 2019

Don't equate India or compare it with any other nation- as it's a nation Open to all religions and communities — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) December 23, 2019

READ | C.K. Bose Appeals People To Maintain Communal Harmony And Peace

READ | CK Bose At BJP's Kolkata Rally: 'We Are Conveying A Message That CAA Is Not Anti-people'