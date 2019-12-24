BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose Contradicts Party On CAA; Calls For "transparency"

BJP's West Bengal vice president Chandra Kumar Bose on Tuesday has raised his voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Taking to Twitter, Bose said that India is a country "open to all religions and communities". This statement of Bose comes hours after BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda took out a march in Kolkata in support of the newly-enacted Citizenship law.

If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating - Hindu,Sikh,Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let's be transparent — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) December 23, 2019

Don't equate India or compare it with any other nation- as it's a nation Open to all religions and communities — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) December 23, 2019

The comment by Bose, a grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, has come even as BJP has launched a massive public awareness campaign on social media and through its cadres to reach out to the Muslim community and dispel their doubts on the issue. Earlier, BJP-ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had demanded that Muslims should also be included in the CAA in sync with the democratic and secular principles of the country.

Earlier Bose also appealed to the Central government to hear out the side of the opposition over CAA and NRC.

Political parties, leaders & the Government must unite people & not divide. 21st Century India would not have any place for divisive politics. Beware! — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) December 20, 2019

Appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji we must also listen to the opposition what they are saying on #CAA_NRC.Nation is confident that GOI would take the right measures to implement #CAA with the support of the people of our great nation. @PMOIndia — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) December 19, 2019

Pro-CAA Rally by Nadda

As the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee has been vehemently protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and NRC, BJP working President JP Nadda and party General Secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya lead a rally in Kolkata in support of the CAA on Monday. During his rally, Nadda accused Mamata Banerjee of doing vote bank politics.

Speaking to the media Nadda said, "The huge crowd here shows people are in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is just doing vote-bank politics by opposing the Act. She should see huge support for Act and understand that people have rejected vote-bank politics."

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

(with ANI inputs)